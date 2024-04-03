Securing the southern border continues to be a challenge

By Andres Valle

EL PASO, Texas (KOAT) — Unrest at the southern border as the immigration crisis continues to plague those who live in the area.

KOAT arrived to the border wall in Sunland Park New Mexico known as the Anarpa Gap. While there they captured video of migrants climbing over the wall then turn around back into Mexico once Border Patrol agents arrived on the scene.

“I’ve gotten used to it, because over the past two years we’ve seen a lot. There’s problems with cars speeding fast, who probably have migrants inside of them or cross the street,” said a Santa Teresa Middle School mom who did not want to be identified.

Twice last month, the school went on lockdown because of groups of migrants entered school grounds to hide from law enforcement.

Less than 20 miles east along the border wall in El Paso, Texas a group of migrants stormed through the razor wire barrier along the Rio Grande.

Clashing with Texas National Guard Troops in the process.

“The DPS Troopers, National Guardsmen were able to regain control of the scene. And the 425 people were eventually taken into custody,” said Bill Hicks the District Attorney for El Paso.

Hicks vowing to prosecute those involved.

“That type of violent atmosphere… we gotta send a message that it won’t be tolerated,” said Hicks.

Retired U.S. Marshall and Cartel Expert Robert Almonte claims to have been on the border following the events. Saying he was giving interviews to media stations as the events transpired.

“I was there. Migrants were actually shaking the fence again at the same location. I think just sends the wrong message to other migrants trying to enter into United States,” said Almonte.

Now because of a judge ruling, hundreds of migrants who were arrested have been released from jail on the condition they will appear for their court date.

Claiming the state wasn’t ready to prosecute them.

“We are not ready to go to trial on these cases because we don’t have the cases in our office. But that is irrelevant to being prepared for a bond hearing,” said Hicks.

The recent events drawing attention to how secure the southern border is in New Mexico.

“You have a lot of migrants that see that. So what they’re going to do is come into the New Mexico side, or coming in from Santa Teresa, New Mexico, that’s extremely busy right now. And a lot of migrants work their way into New Mexico,” said Almonte.

Almonte adding that New Mexico needs to step up their security measures.

“It’s unfortunate that the state of New Mexico has a different attitude about the migrants coming into our country illegally, especially, especially when they’re using violence, and also walking into schools on our side of the border,” said Almonte.

KOAT reached out to Rep. Vasquez who oversees Southern New Mexico to discuss what is being done to secure the border.

His team did not get back to us regarding an interview.

The congressman has introduced a package of immigration bills to address the immigration system. He last spoke to KOAT on-camera in February.

