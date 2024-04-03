Vigil service planned for Maine man missing for 7 years

By Adam Bartow

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WMTW) — A vigil service is being planned for a missing man from Bucksport who hasn’t been seen in seven years.

Colin Arey, a white man with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes who is 5 feet 9 inches tall and was 240 pounds and has a birthmark over his left eye, was last seen in January 2017 near Brewer Auditorium in Brewer on his way to start a new job in Bangor. He was driven to the area by his stepfather.

There has been no known contact with family or friends since.

According to the Missing: Colin Arey Facebook page, a vigil will take place on Sunday, May 19, at The Gazebo at the Bucksport Town Dock.

It will start at 7:30 p.m.

Additional details will be sent out closer to the vigil date, on the Facebook page.

The Colin Arey Search Group had set up a search party for April 6, but cancelled it due to strong weather conditions.

