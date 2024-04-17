City of Portland ordered to pay $30K to man wrongfully beaten during protest

By Web staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — As part of a settlement, the City of Portland will pay a man $30,000 over claims that he was wrongfully attacked and hurt during a protest.

On Sept. 5, 2020, Elijah Warren was talking to an officer about tear gas seeping into his southeast Portland home when another officer came up behind him and clubbed him with a baton. This was on night 76 of the racial justice protests in Portland.

His lawyer said the attack was completely unprovoked and unwarranted.

In 2021, Warren filed a lawsuit against the city, seeking $400,000 for medical bills and emotional suffering. The lawsuit claimed the city was negligent for not providing the officer adequate training and not disciplining him for what it calls “past misuses of force” on the job.

The city offered a lump sum of $30,001 on March 28 and Warren accepted the offer. A judge then ordered the city to pay that amount on April 8.

