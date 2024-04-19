Musician hosts concert to support Key Bridge collapse victims

By Caroline Foreback

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — The Baltimore music community came together Thursday night to support the families of the Key Bridge collapse victims.

Joel Michael-Schwartz, a local musician how who has spent the last few weeks putting the show together, knows that music can be healing and has a way of bringing people together.

“It’s one of the most beautiful things about music,” Schwartz said.

That’s what he hoped to accomplish with his Key Bridge Relief and Memorial concert.

Proceeds go to the Key Bridge Emergency Response Fund – coordinated by the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs – to support families of the six construction workers who were killed in the collapse.

“The key bridge disaster certainly stuck home for everybody,” said Schwartz. “People are eager to help”

The collapse of the iconic Francis Scott Key Bridge shook the city of Baltimore and the state, leaving thousands without work and six families grieving.

Schwartz, a musician and music educator, said as soon as he heard about the collapse he knew he had to help.

“This is a really excellent way for musicians to reach out to audience members and help the community get involved to support each other,” Schwartz said.

From Latin music to bluegrass, to Celtic and jazz – Schwartz put together a talented lineup for the big show.

“I wanted to bring musical traditions and musicians from across Baltimore – across the different music scenes and communities in Baltimore,” said Schwartz. “We’re hoping it will be a chance for community members to come together and experience that connection…to meet other people who are feeling like they want to reach out and hopefully do some good work of their own.”

