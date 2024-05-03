Remains of Fort Hall man missing since 2019 found in remote Utah mountains

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (KIFI) - Skeletal remains found in Box Elder County in Utah have been identified as a Fort Hall man who has been missing since 2019.

On April 27, 2024, the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office received a report an individual who was looking for shed alters found skeletal remains in the remote Hansel Mountains southeast of Snowville, UT.

The sheriff's office responded to investigate, and the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner and the Box Elder County Search and Rescue team were called to assist.

The Box Elder County Search and Rescue team assisting on April 27, 2024.

The skeletal remains were recovered and sent to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner for further processing and to determine an identity.

Through the use of dental records, the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the remains as Matthew Broncho.

"We extend our condolences to the family of Matthew Broncho," the sheriff's office said. "Although this is difficult news to receive and there are still unanswered questions, we hope they can find some comfort in knowing that he has been found."

On March 24, 2019, the Fort Hall Police Department notified the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office Matthew Broncho was missing from Fort Hall, and his abandoned pick-up truck had been found on I-84 exit 7 in Snowville, UT. Matthew’s wallet and phone were left in the truck. It was reported his dog was also missing.

The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation and search, and on March 27, 2019, Matthew's dog was found wandering a few miles west of Snowville. Despite search efforts conducted by multiple agencies and volunteers in both Utah and Idaho, Matthew was not located.

Since his disappearance, a joint investigation between the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office and the Fort Hall Police Department has been ongoing.

Active investigation continues, and no further information is available.