48-year-old cold case closed after LaGrange man’s manner of death listed as ‘undetermined,’ sheriff’s office says

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — The Troup County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the closure of a 48-year-old cold case involving the disappearance of Kyle Clinkscales, a 22-year-old Auburn University student from LaGrange.

According to authorities, Clinkscales disappeared on the night of Jan. 27, 1976, after leaving a bar.

His vanishing remained a mystery for decades until Dec. 8, 2021, when his car was found submerged in an Alabama creek, containing his wallet and ID. In February 2023, DNA testing conducted by the FBI identified the human remains as belonging to Clinkscales.

The sheriff’s office said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) medical examiner has listed the manner of Clinkscales’ death as “undetermined.” Authorities said the case is now considered closed unless new information comes to light.

Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff thanked his team of investigators, the GBI and the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office “for their hard work to finally close this case after more than four decades.”

Both of Clinkscales’ parents have since passed away, but many people in Troup County have followed this case for decades.

