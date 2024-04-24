Skip to Content
Alligator captured at Florida’s MacDill Air Force Base

    TAMPA, Florida (WPBF) — Personnel at the MacDill Air Force Base had an unexpected scaly visitor. An alligator was nestled against a U.S. Air Force airplane while on the runway.

The Air Force Base announced later Monday on social media the alligator was captured by personnel from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and relocated to the Hillsborough River.

