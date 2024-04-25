Celebrating a Milestone: The 50th Galveston Historic Homes Tour Makes Its Grand Return

By Francis Page, Jr.

April 24, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Step into the living tapestry of Galveston’s celebrated past as the Galveston Historical Foundation (GHF) cordially invites you to the 50th Anniversary of the Galveston Historic Homes Tour. This hallmark event, flourishing with a half-century of tradition, makes its grand return on the weekends of May 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2024, promising a rich exploration of the island’s architectural splendors.

Graced by the winds of the Gulf, the GHF opens a unique window into the soul of the island by offering public tours of its most treasured privately owned homes. Whether grandiose estates or charming cottages, the 2024 edition of this tour provides a kaleidoscope of historical experiences for all visitors. In synergy with these home visits, attendees will be treated to an array of special events that weave together the narrative of the island’s storied locales.

Honoring local talent and creativity, GHF annually commissions an artist for the exclusive Homes Tour commemorative print. This year, the spotlight shines on Jessica Antonelli, a homegrown talent, art maestro, and a catalyst for community art initiatives. Her decade-plus dedication to artistic expression encapsulates the spirit of Galveston, making her a fitting emblem for the tour’s milestone celebration.

As anticipation mounts, the GHF announces the availability of tour tickets, providing access to this splendid journey from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on each day of the event. Early birds benefit from a reduced ticket price of $45 until May 1, with a general admission rate of $50 thereafter. Embracing the digital age, tickets can be acquired online or on location with credit/debit card options. GHF members enjoy an exclusive rate of $40, a nod to their unwavering support. Remember, these homes are a once-seen, forever-cherished experience, as re-entry is not permitted.

Elevating the tour in 2024 is the introduction of step-on trolley packages, an added convenience for guests. These trolleys, accessible with a special ticket, enhance the tour experience by offering comfortable, air-conditioned rides with priority parking and accessible seating.

It’s important to note that tickets are non-refundable, and in the essence of preservation and respect, the tour maintains a strict no-smoking, no-photo, and no-pet policy.

The GHF, established in 1871 and redefined in 1954, stands as a beacon of preservation and education within Galveston County. It champions the intricate dance between the environmental sciences and historic preservation, sharing an engaging continuum of the island’s life from yesteryear to the present.

For the readers of Houston Style Magazine looking to step back in time and immerse themselves in the architectural beauty and rich history of Galveston, the Historic Homes Tour awaits with its unique blend of education, celebration, and remembrance. Join us for this extraordinary event that not only celebrates the past but also cherishes the living history that these homes represent.

For more info, visit galvestonhistory.org/events/galveston-historic-homes-tour

