Elderly couple found dead following apparent murder-suicide, police say

By Rex Hodge

Click here for updates on this story

WAYNESVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — An apparent murder-suicide has left an elderly couple in Waynesville dead and police say the husband called authorities to tell them it was about to happen.

Neighbors are calling the incident heartbreaking.

The Hazelwood community of Waynesville is normally quiet. But shortly before 11 Friday morning, an emergency call came in.

“A gentleman called 911, said there’s going to be some shots fired,” says Waynesville Police Chief David Adams.

Officers responded to the corner of Mississippi and Virginia Avenues.

“Heard one gunshot,” Adams says.

He says what unfolded inside the home was a sad situation.

“We made entry into this residence and checked for the welfare of the residents, and we found two deceased elderly, a male and a female.”

Adams says it appears the husband had shot his wife, then turned the small caliber gun on himself.

“It appears to be a murder-suicide. There’s no foul play suspected. It was no risk to the public safety at any time.”

Adams says it was the husband who called 911, seemingly planning out the events.

“It appears to be, to make sure they were found in a timely manner, we don’t know the circumstances of their health and well-being. But it’s always sad to deal with that,” says Adams.

“They were good people,” says neighbor Jose Rivera.

He says the news comes as a shock.

“I have worked in their house. He was close to 80 years old, 90 years old, and to find out his wife got cancer. They love each other. They were a very happy couple. It breaks my heart. I guess they probably die –decide to go home together, you know, because she was very sick, you know,” he says.

It’s an unfortunate end to two long lives.

“We don’t know what someone might be going through in their private lives,” says Chief Adams.

It was an end, he says in his opinion, that was carefully planned — with compassion.

“To my opinion, it shows concern for his wife too. They wanted to be found in a timely manner,” he says.

“I’ll miss them because we’re like family, this little neighborhood is like family,” says Rivera.

The neighborhood includes the Folkmoot Friendship Center. It’s offering an opportunity for the community to heal and to gather at an upcoming event for support. Its statement follows:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our neighbors Richard and Ellen Hoyle today. The Pollinators Foundation at Folkmoot is offering free emotional support services to neighbors, friends, and family affected by the loss of our neighbors Richard and Ellen Hoyle. People in need of support can contact Marga Fripp at 828-424-1398 or margacfripp@gmail.com Folkmoot USA is offering free tickets to Folkmoot LIVE! presents Maritzaida & Raíces Emma-Erwin on Thursday, May 2, 2024 to our neighbors as an opportunity to be in community together and to share light through music and dance during these heavy times. You can use the promo code COMMUNITY to reserve your ticket here: givebutter.com/o4rVqi or through our website: folkmoot.org Rest in peace Richard and Ellen Hoyle.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.