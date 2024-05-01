arthquake hits N.J. town today for second time this week. See the map.

By Renee Anderson

GLADSTONE, New Jersey (WCBS) — New Jersey recorded another earthquake Wednesday morning in Somerset County.

The U.S. Geological Survey measured a 2.6 magnitude quake around 7 a.m. in Gladstone.

Gladstone is about five miles away from Bedminster and roughly 45 miles from Manhattan.

Over the weekend, the USGS reported another 2.9 earthquake in the same town. Based on early data, that quake led to light shaking, but was not strong enough to cause any damage.

So far, no issues have been reported from this latest earthquake.

N.J. earthquakes so far this year

New Jersey residents will remember last month’s 4.8 magnitude earthquake that shook communities up and down the Northeast.

The April 5 quake was centered in Readington Township, which is only about 15 miles from Gladstone.

The earthquake rattled residents’ homes and damaged the town’s historic Grist Mill, which was built in 1760. Crews also responded to dozens of gas leaks.

It was one of the strongest quakes to hit the East Coast in 100 years, and it triggered dozens of aftershocks throughout the week.

An even stronger 5.0 earthquake rocked New York City in 1884. While earthquakes are rare in the area, there are several small fault lines under Manhattan and a major fault in New Jersey, called the Ramapo Fault.

