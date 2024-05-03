Good Soil Forum 2024: A Catalyst for Change and Growth in Entrepreneurship

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Click here for updates on this story

May 2, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Get ready for a groundbreaking event as T.D. Jakes Enterprises brings the Good Soil Forum to the AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas this June 13-15, 2024. Positioned to enhance the dynamic entrepreneurial scene of North Texas, the forum aligns with pivotal cultural observances like Juneteenth and Black Music Month, spotlighting Dallas’s role as a hub for innovation and business growth.

Bridging the Gap in Entrepreneurship

The Good Soil Forum, led by T.D. Jakes, a renowned entrepreneur and faith leader, serves as a powerful platform to address the needs of often under-resourced entrepreneurs. Michael Phillips, COO of T.D. Jakes Enterprises, emphasizes the forum’s goal to break the cycle of inspiration without empowerment, ensuring attendees leave not just motivated but also equipped to navigate the business world. The initiative aims to foster generational wealth and establish a vibrant cultural and entrepreneurial hub in Texas.

What to Expect at the Forum

This year’s theme, “The Rhythm of Entrepreneurship,” promises to merge creativity with practical business insights. Attendees will experience:

Inspiring Keynotes and Panels: Featuring industry giants like T.D. Jakes, Emmy winner Tabitha Brown, and Slutty Vegan’s Pinky Cole, alongside other luminaries such as Arian Simone and Richelieu Dennis.

Interactive Sessions and Workshops: Topics will cover essential aspects of business growth, including marketing strategies, financial management, and leadership development.

Networking Opportunities: A diverse marketplace will host tech startups to artisanal crafters, providing a unique space for networking and discovery.

Empowering Through Competition

A highlight of the forum is the $500K Capital Pitch Competition, partnered with Wells Fargo. This competition is set to be the third-largest of its kind in the U.S., offering substantial financial support to help budding entrepreneurs scale their businesses. Winners will not only receive funding but also invaluable mentorship opportunities to further their growth.

Building a Sustainable Network

The Good Soil Movement aims to support one million entrepreneurs in achieving significant revenue growth over the next decade. The movement provides a robust network through the Good Soil app, now boasting over 20,000 members, fostering continuous engagement and support among entrepreneurs.

Partnering for Broader Impact

With the support of partners like the Stand Together Foundation and Wells Fargo, the forum exemplifies a united effort to transform entrepreneurial aspirations into tangible successes. Evan Feinberg of the Stand Together Foundation articulates the vision of changing mindsets from focusing on deficiencies to celebrating potential achievements.

Join the Movement

The 2024 Good Soil Forum is not just an event but a stepping stone towards realizing the American Dream for many entrepreneurs. It represents a pivotal moment in entrepreneurial development, blending inspiration with actionable outcomes. For more information on how to participate, visit the forum’s official website and register through the Good Soil HQ app.

Prepare to be inspired, equipped, and integrated into a community dedicated to fostering substantial and sustainable business growth at the Good Soil Forum. Don’t miss this opportunity to transform your entrepreneurial journey into a thriving success.

For more info, visit blackrestaurantweeks.com

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.