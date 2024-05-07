City of Joplin address damage across the city; Storm Sirens did not sound

By Shannon Becker

Joplin, MO (KOAM) — RECAP: Liberty Utilities spokesperson stated 7,000 people were without power in the city of Joplin at the peak last night. 1/2 of them have been restored as of this morning.

About 50 poles are being replaced in the city of Joplin. Liberty hope to have those in place by sundown today. There is no exact timeline when all power will be restored.

CITY OF JOPLIN STORM SIRENS DID NOT SOUND Joplin Fire Chief Gerald Ezell stated the NWS issued a Tornado Warning at 11:30 p.m. at that time he said it was over Carterville. He states they do not sound sirens unless the city is in the direct path.

Joplin/Jasper County Emergency Manager Dave Holden stated the sirens will sound if winds are above 75 mph.

COMMUNITY SAFE ROOMS City leaders said they could not confirm if community storm shelters opened. They stated that is up to Joplin Schools.

Joplin Schools did not have a representative at the press conference. KOAM is working to find out 1) Did they open? 2) When did they open?

Their protocol states they open when storm sirens sound or a warning is issued by the NWS. If they open prior they will make an announcement on the Joplin Schools FB page. There was no post on their page stating they were open.

JOPLIN, Mo. (KOAM) — Joplin Mayor Keenan Cortez and City Manager Nick Edwards provide an initial assessment of storm damage within the community.

“City officials received numerous reports of property damage caused by the storm that swept through Joplin at approximately 11:30 a.m. During early morning hours, City leaders and public safety officials met in the Emergency Operations Center to gather details about the reported damage and the storm’s path.”

— CITY OF JOPLIN

Details on initial clean-up process being planned will be announced.

