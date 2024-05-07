KOAM reports on storm damage, talks to affected communities

By Payton Williams

Jasper County, MO (KOAM) — (KOAM) — As 4-State communities begin clean-up following last night’s storms, our KOAM team has been in the field checking out various damage locations.

KOAM Reporter: Fernanda Silva Fernanda is at 16 and Texas, checking out some damage caused by last night’s storms. Trees landed on houses, some properties lost their roofs, and fences are out on the ground.

According to Joplin city officials, crews were out at full force last night, and they are still assessing the damage this morning.

KOAM Reporter: Samantha Walker Samantha is in Carthage talking to residents as they work to clean up after last night’s storms.

KOAM Reporter: Amber Jenkins Amber is in Duquesne where there has been reports of numerous trees, power lines, and minor structural damage to homes and commercial buildings.

KOAM Videographer: Trevor Lewis Trevor stopped near MSSU on Duquesne Road where there has been reports of trees and power lines down. Trevor also spoke to some residents in Crestline, Kansas. There has been reports of trees down and minor structural damage to homes and commercial buildings.

KOAM Reporter: Shannon Becker Shannon is checking out damage reports throughout the Jasper County area. Shannon also attended Joplin’s press conference this morning.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

