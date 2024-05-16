Booze-friendly trolley bike to roll out in downtown Lafayette, West Lafayette

By WLFI staff

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Indiana (WLFI) — A booze-friendly trolley bike could be coming to the streets of downtown Lafayette and West Lafayette.

Indianapolis entrepreneurs Will Clay and DaAsia Johnson are eyeing the cities for their venture, called “The Trolley Tap.”

“Towns that are small in size and population, but big in terms of culture,” Clay says.

“That Main Street is very popular,” Johnson adds. “The traffic is fairly steady.”

The electric-powered trolley bike allows riders to bring food and drinks while they pedal around town and take breaks when they get tired.

“We will be the ones operating the vehicle, and then they pedal,” Johnson says. “They don’t always have to pedal the whole time. If they get drunk, get tired, we will be able to take over and drive for them.”

Rides could include karaoke, tours and under-21 programming for private rentals and small groups.

But some cities are putting the brakes on these party bikes due to noise and safety concerns.

“I think it will be a fun, safe, clean time,” Johnson says.

Here, The Trolley Tap owners have the OK from the local government, as long as riders wear seatbelts and follow a few other rules.

Glass bottles and hard liquor, for example, are prohibited.

“They’re just as excited about it as we are,” Clay says of the local government response, “so they’ve given us the green light.”

As we’ve reported, a new Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area will allow people to buy takeout alcoholic drinks.

“We’re stopping at their bars, we’re stopping at their restaurants,” Clay says. “They can pick up their food and get back on the bike, they can pick up their drinks and get back on the bike. That’s another reason why I feel like the potential is extremely great.”

Clay and Johnson hope to have The Trolley Tap up and running by July 4.

They hope to expand to other cities in the future.

