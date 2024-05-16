Driver identified after being killed in bizarre garbage truck accident

By Jeff Tavss

FAIRFIELD, Utah (KSTU) — A bizarre accident at a remote Utah County landfill led to the death of a garbage truck driver early Wednesday.

The man who was killed was later identified as 60-year-old Kurt Warren Gurney, a Lehi resident.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the incident, which happened just before 5 a.m. at the Intermountain Regional Landfill in Fairfield, occurred following a malfunction with two trucks sitting side-by-side.

As one of the trucks moved to dispose of garbage with its dump trailer raised, it hit a soft spot at the landfill and tipped to its side. During the incident, the trailer of the tipped truck landed on the cab of the vehicle next to it, killing the driver, Gurney, inside.

The Utah Occupational Health and Safety office says an investigation into the incident is underway.

