Former police officer describes surviving tornado that nearly destroyed home

By Drakkar Francois

LAFAYETTE, Louisiana (KADN) — In the aftermath of the EF-2 tornado that ripped through Cecilia and Henderson, the family of a former Henderson police officer recounted the details of living through the terrifying experience.

The roof was torn from their home while they were inside. They were still without power as of Wednesday afternoon. The Lloyd family told me what lasted only minutes felt like a lifetime.

“The wife and I … just so happen, she come out the hallway and we heard a loud banging and the lights had went out and everything,” said former Henderson Police Officer Mack Lloyd.

The home was nearly destroyed during the EF-2 tornado on Monday, May 13. Lloyd said he and his neighbor were outside seconds before the twister barreled through.

“Three, four, five minutes … I had just walked in the house and the lights started flickering. I went to tell my wife that the wind was picking up and that’s when we heard all the commotion. Stuff was banging all outside of the house,” explained Lloyd.

Lloyd added the tornado left power lines scattered like spaghetti throughout their neighborhood. Once the rain slowed down, he stepped outside and saw the twister’s devastating signature.

“We were looking for the car porch but didn’t see it so, I happen to look up and seen that roof was standing straight up. I took a little walk around the house as much as I could because it was still kind of raining a little bit,” he noted.

Lloyd said cleanup efforts with the help of city workers began Tuesday and everything should go back to normal on Friday.

