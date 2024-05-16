Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Man faces federal charge after 10-month-old baby kidnapping

<i>US Marshalls/KOAT via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Alek Collin is facing a federal charge after he is alleged to have killed two people and kidnapped a 10-month-old baby in eastern New Mexico.
Lawrence, Nakia
US Marshalls/KOAT via CNN Newsource
Alek Collin is facing a federal charge after he is alleged to have killed two people and kidnapped a 10-month-old baby in eastern New Mexico.
By
Published 11:51 AM

By Nick Catlin

Click here for updates on this story

    CLOVIS, New Mexico (KOAT) — A man is facing a federal charge after he is alleged to have killed two people and kidnapped a 10-month-old baby in eastern New Mexico.

Alek Collins, 26, of Houston, is accused of killing two people and abducting a baby from Clovis on Friday, May 3. He was found and taken into police custody in Abilene, Texas.

The baby, 10-month-old Eleia Maria Torres, of Clovis, was located and is safe. Collins is facing a federal interstate kidnapping charge in connection to the double murder.

The vehicle Collins was using during the alleged murders and kidnapping was rented through the app Turo. The vehicle did have a GPS monitoring system and police used it to find Collins.

The rented vehicle was eventually immobile, and Collins called an Uber late Sunday, May 5, according to court documents. Officials said this led to Collins threatening the Uber driver and then crashing into a police vehicle.

Collins is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals and is pending extradition to New Mexico.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content