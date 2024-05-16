PD: Man makes controlled fentanyl buy for detectives, doesn’t turn over all of the pills

By Adam Kight

MADISONVILLE, Kentucky (WEVV) — A Madisonville man is being charged with fentanyl trafficking after detectives say they had him make a controlled buy, but that he didn’t turn over all of the pills he purchased.

Detectives say they had 33-year-old Jeremiah Allison make a controlled fentanyl purchase on Wednesday afternoon.

During the drug deal, detectives say they observed Allison buy eight fentanyl pills.

After the deal was done, police say Allision only handed over five of the pills.

Police say they questioned Allision about the remaining pills, and that he told them he had given two to his roommate and hidden one inside a residence.

Detectives say they were able to recover pills from Allison’s roommate, who said Allison had given them to him as rent for staying in his home.

Allison was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail, and is charged with fentanyl trafficking.

