Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

PD: Man makes controlled fentanyl buy for detectives, doesn’t turn over all of the pills

<i>Hopkins County Jail/WEVV via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Jeremiah Allison was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail
Arif, Merieme
Hopkins County Jail/WEVV via CNN Newsource
Jeremiah Allison was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail
By
Published 12:34 PM

By Adam Kight

Click here for updates on this story

    MADISONVILLE, Kentucky (WEVV) — A Madisonville man is being charged with fentanyl trafficking after detectives say they had him make a controlled buy, but that he didn’t turn over all of the pills he purchased.

Detectives say they had 33-year-old Jeremiah Allison make a controlled fentanyl purchase on Wednesday afternoon.

During the drug deal, detectives say they observed Allison buy eight fentanyl pills.

After the deal was done, police say Allision only handed over five of the pills.

Police say they questioned Allision about the remaining pills, and that he told them he had given two to his roommate and hidden one inside a residence.

Detectives say they were able to recover pills from Allison’s roommate, who said Allison had given them to him as rent for staying in his home.

Allison was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail, and is charged with fentanyl trafficking.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content