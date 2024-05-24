Oklahomans go on Tamron Hall Show after they honor Norman woman’s unique last wish

By Jonathan Greco

DUKE, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Imagine attending a funeral for a person you never met. Well, that happened in the Oklahoma City metro.

Diane Sweeny of Norman died in July of 2022. She was 68. Her family said she would joke that no one would attend her funeral unless they raffled off her car.

Well, her loved ones did just that, and over 100 people showed up.

Sweeny’s niece and the raffle winner went on the Tamron Hall Show, which you can watch on KOCO 5, to talk about the unique last wish.

“We were so overwhelmed with our grief and the million different decisions that come with planning a funeral, and we just wanted to honor her memory and her spirit, and seeing this through is just the best legacy she could leave,” Sweeny’s niece, Suzanne Singleterry, said.

The raffle winner, a 16-year-old from El Reno, said she just got her license when she won the car.

“It’s a very selfless thing, and it was also comedic and it was funny to just make people smile,” Gabbie Bonham said.

