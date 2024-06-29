Senior LGBTQ+-friendly housing complex in Boston opens its doors

By Victoria D

HYDE PARK, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A unique housing complex welcoming LGBTQ+ seniors officially opened its doors on Friday.

The Pryde features mixed-income housing to provide a safe and comfortable living space for people over 62. The complex has been in the works for more than a decade and features community space in addition to housing.

“We’re making history today and we’re standing on the shoulders of people who made history before us,” said Gretchen Van Ness, the executive director for LGBTQ+ senior housing.

The tenants were selected through a lottery to fill the 74 units. The building used to be William Barton Rogers Middle School before it was converted.

