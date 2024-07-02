1,200 gallons of oil removed from Flint River since spill last week

By Ryan Jeltema

FLINT, Michigan (WJRT) — The investigation continues into how more than 1,000 gallons of an oily substance leaked into the Flint River last week.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley’s office says authorities have removed about 1,200 gallons of an oil and water mix since the leak was reported one week ago from a storm sewer outfall in the 1400 block of James P. Cole Boulevard between Merrill and Wood streets.

The flow of oil appears to have stopped, but absorbent booms deployed across the river remained in place Tuesday.

The Genesee County Health Department’s no-contact order for the Flint River between Hamilton Avenue and Grand Traverse Street remained in place Tuesday.

Investigators are not sure what the oily substance is or where it entered the storm sewer system. Samples have been taken to a laboratory for identification and analysis. Results are expected within a week or two.

The city also has traced sewer lines in the area to help determine where the oily substance originated. As of Tuesday, authorities had not identified a party responsible for the spill or issued any sanctions.

The June 25 spill was the fourth reported along the Flint River in Flint over the past year. Environmental investigators are looking into whether the spills are a result of illegal dumping or soil contamination.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy will assist the city with soil testing around storm sewer outfalls into the Flint River for any evidence of contamination entering the system.

Anyone who sees someone possibly dumping into Flint’s storm system should call 810-766-7079.

A permanent absorbent boom has been placed across the river at the Utah Dam and another will be placed between Merrill and Wood streets to soak up any oil contamination from the water surface.

