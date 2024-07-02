Baltimore teacher charged with second-degree rape, linked to missing Pikesville girl

By Jake Shindel

CATONSVILLE, Maryland (WBAL) — The Baltimore County Police Department announced the arrest of a Baltimore City Public Schools teacher on Monday in relation to a Pikesville girl who was reported missing on June 21, court records show.

The department’s Crimes Against Children Unit arrested Lewis Laury, 24, and charged him with second-degree rape and third-degree sexual offense, according to police.

Laury allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a minor, according to information detectives received.

Court records show that the missing girl used a friend’s phone to communicate with a man. The phone number belonged to Laury, according to court records, who lived in the same apartment complex as the missing girl.

U.S. Marshals went to Laury’s known address and found the missing girl, court records show. Laury was not there at the time.

Laury is held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center. City Schools said he is currently employed as a teacher at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School.

