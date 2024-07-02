Caught on Camera: 3-hour long standoff leads to arrest

By Margot Rowe

Click here for updates on this story

OROVILLE, California (KHSL) — Deputies arrested a wanted man after a standoff in Oroville at the Super 8 Hotel on Monday.

Butte County Sheriff Deputies were in a standoff Monday afternoon with 39-year-old Jeremiah Weed of Oroville.

The standoff lasted for about three hours as Weed refused to listen to orders from deputies. Deputies used flashbang grenades and smoke to eventually get him out of the hotel room.

“BCSO detectives received information that Jeremiah Weed, age 39, of Oroville, was staying at the hotel. Mr. Weed has 3 felony arrest warrants and as well as violation of probation,” Butte County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, Megan McMann, said.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says some of Weed’s charges include kidnapping and injury to a spouse. But this was not his first run-in with the law. This was not Weed’s first hotel standoff.

Action News Now was at the scene four years ago, on May 12, 2020, at the Budget Inn, just across the street from the Super 8 Hotel. Where Weed was wanted for several felonies, including one involving a police pursuit.

Action News Now caught on camera when Weed was arrested on Monday.

After Weed was taken into custody Monday afternoon, hotel guests and staff who were evacuated during the standoff were allowed back in. Many were shocked by what happened.

“Well, till I found out what it was, I was a little nervous. I was sound asleep, and then they started banging on my door and told me to evacuate. I thought it was a fire,” an anonymous guest said.

“They made us stand outside the whole building for three hours while they were trying to make him come out when he was coming out when they did the whole that (points to room) right there. That was kind of scary; we thought they were having a shootout,” housekeeper Niki Murray said.

Action News Now spoke with one of the maintenance workers of the Super 8 Hotel, and they say that the mattress and many items in the hotel room, due to the substances from the flash bangs that were launched in the room, will have to be thrown out, and the room will have to be boarded up until it can be repaired.

Several other guests say they were just glad nobody died or was injured during the standoff. A Butte County deputy says Weed will be back in court, but it’s unknown when.

Super 8 Hotel staff says the hotel is in contact with Butte County’s Sheriff Risk Management team to address the costs of damages.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.