Doc’s babies join parade to honor small town Iowa doctor as he retires in 1989

By McKenzy Parsons

TABOR, Iowa (KETV) — Over 34 years, Dr. K.D. Rodebaugh delivered about every baby in Tabor, Iowa, so in 1989, when he was going to retire, some of the 2,127 babies he’d delivered joined forces to honor Rodebaugh in a parade.

“It’s really fun to come back, you know, and see everybody. And see all these people that he’s delivered, and you know that I was like number one out of 2,000 and something. It’s really exciting,” said one of his patients.

