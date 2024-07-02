Duo accused of stealing over $100,000 from elderly victim

By Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KIMT) — One not guilty plea is entered in a case of two people accused of stealing over $100,000 from an elderly person in Floyd County.

Sondra B. Newberry, 65 of Charles City, and Charmaine R. Carr, 37 of Charles City, are charged with financial exploitation of an older individual.

Law enforcement says Newberry and Carr possessed power of attorney for their elderly victim and, between January 2020 and December 2023, they withdrew $127,837 from their victim’s bank account. Investigators say the money was not used in support of the victim’s best interest and no records were kept for receipts, payouts, or transactions.

Neberry has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial starting August 20. Carr has not yet entered a plea.

Financial exploitation of an older individual is a class “B” felony in Iowa, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

