Michigan man pleads guilty to murder in death of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A Michigan man who pleaded guilty to federal charges in the death of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith has pleaded guilty in the state’s case.

Rashad Trice, 27, pleaded to first-degree murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s office. The murder charge comes with a life sentence without parole.

In the federal case, he pleaded guilty to kidnapping resulting in death.

“The scars left by Mr. Trice’s horrific and brutal crime spree will forever etch themselves on the lives he shattered,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a news release. “While nothing can ever fully heal the grief of Wynter’s family and loved ones, I hope today’s plea can be a step toward healing.”

Trice was accused of kidnapping Wynter on July 2, 2023, after assaulting her mother in Lansing. He was arrested in the early morning hours of July 3 in St. Clair Shores. Wynter’s body was found on July 5 near the Coleman A. Young International Airport in Detroit.

Trice, who was previously in a relationship with Wynter’s mother, was not the child’s biological father.

Trice was charged in multiple counties, including Ingham and Macomb; however, state and county prosecutors agreed to consolidate the charges into one case. He initially faced 20 charges, including home invasion, disarming a peace officer, resisting and obstructing, and domestic violence.

“I would like to thank Prosecutors (John) Dewane, (Pete) Lucido, and (Kym) Worthy for their assistance and coordination in this case,” Nessel said. “By consolidating the prosecution and securing a life sentence through plea, we have ensured the safety of the community while protecting surviving victims from the trauma of a lengthy trial.”

Trice will be sentenced on Aug. 16.

