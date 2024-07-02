NYPD begins training officers in jiu jitsu. Here’s why.

By Ali Bauman

NEW YORK, NY (WCBS) — The NYPD is starting to train officers in Brazilian jiu jitsu, a specialized form of martial arts.

CBS New York went to the Police Academy on Monday and got a first look at the course and learned why proponents argue it will make it safer to put a suspect in handcuffs.

“Jiu jitsu and wrestling are both sports that utilize minimal force to control a suspect. So by using minimal force you prevent injuries to suspect civilians and officers,” said Lt. Kirk Anderson of the Tactical Training Unit.

The NYPD has brought in world renowned jiu jitsu coach Rener Gracie to teach about two dozen officers his new method for restraining a noncomplying suspect, even if they’re armed. The department’s goal is to have those trainers incorporate the method in the Police Academy, as well as teach the current officers over the course of the next couple years.

Why choose jiu jitsu? Gracie explained the benefits of learning this form of martial arts.

“There no joint lock, no pressure point, no chokehold, and no compression of lungs or diaphragm, so it’s the safest method of two-on-one restrain that has ever existed in law enforcement,” Gracie said.

Gracie calls the method “safewrap” due to the way he wraps the limbs while a suspect is on their side, as opposed to the conventional police method of holding someone with their chest to the ground.

“A lot of being able to control someone just from the ground … how easy it is to manipulate an arm or leg, especially being a smaller person if you come across someone bigger on the street,” said Officer Kristin Coscia, a tactics instructor.

“There have been some restrictions put on officers with diaphragm compressions, so we’re trying to utilize different techniques that will not compromise anyone’s breathing at all,” Anderson added.

NYPD officers are banned from using chokeholds under the Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Act, and yet the number of complaints against officers using chokeholds have steadily increased over the past four years, according the department’s watchdog agency.

Trainers say the new method could make arrests safer for suspects and police.

“It’s our hope with the safewrap system cops will get better trained and more effective in use of force, more reasonable in use of force, so over time we can repair the macro-relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve,” Gracie said.

