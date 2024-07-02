Sacramento County sheriff hosts his first rodeo in Folsom

By Del Rodgers

FOLSOM, California (KCRA) — Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper has decided to host his first sheriff’s rodeo in Folsom.

Rodeo and agriculture have deep ties to Sacramento region and Cooper believes the rodeo will be a good event to showcase the rich culture.

Cooper will kick the night off with an opening ceremony that will showcase him riding on horseback into Russell Rodeo Arena.

Throughout the event, three scholarships will be awarded from money the rodeo raises.

“The money is going back to the community to help and deal with at-risk kids,” Cooper told KCRA 3.

There’s one event that Cooper encourages everyone to watch at the rodeo — mutton busting.

During that event, children grab onto a lamb and hug it while the sheep run around frantically, trying to shake the child off.

The rodeo will take place on Saturday, July 6. Gates open at 5:30 pm.

