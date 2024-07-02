Woman found dead in Puna home was strangled, killer still on the loose

By Jeremy Lee

PUNA, Hawaii (KITV) — New details have been revealed in the homicide investigation involving a 71-year-old woman found dead in her home in Hawaiian Acres

The victim has been identified as Yong Cha Kim of Mountain View. She was discovered last week in her home and police believe she was strangled to death sometime between June 18 and June 20.

A sign on plywood rests along with flowers at the beginning of Hawaiian Acres. It declares the older woman’s murder. Neighbors are rattled by the news. The house where the woman was found strangled also hosts an anthurium flower nursery in the back.

The home is located on Uhini Ana Road in Hawaiian Acres. Island News contacted Hawaii Island Police, who said the victim’s husband is not considered a suspect in this case. But he was the one who police say discovered his wife lying unresponsive on the floor.

Items in the home were disturbed and several items were reportedly stolen. There were several injuries that police are ruling as suspicious. The Hawaii Fire Department also arrived on the scene and determined Kim to be unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at Hilo Benioff Medical Center that evening.

This incident is being investigated as a second-degree murder investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Amy Omaya at 808-961-2381, or email at amy.omaya@hawaiicounty.gov. Anonymous tips can be made to the Crime Stoppers hotline at 808-961-8300.

