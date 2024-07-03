Harris County CAD Board Members Daniels and McCrutcheon Sworn-In Amid Independence Day Spirit

By Burt Levine

July 3, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a historic move aligned with the July 4th Independence Day spirit of “no taxation without representation,” Kathy Blueford Daniels and Ericka McCrutcheon were sworn in on Monday morning as the first elected members of the Harris County Central Appraisal District (CAD) Board. This landmark event was marked by the presence of Texas State Senator Paul Bettencourt and State Rep. Alma Allen, who played pivotal roles in the legislation that created these elected positions.

Daniels and McCrutcheon join the board under the leadership of Humble ISD Trustee and Board Chair Martina Lemond Dixon. Their primary responsibility is to ensure fairness in property tax valuations across America’s third-largest county, a crucial task that impacts 600 taxing entities, including the county itself, 34 cities, 25 school districts, and numerous municipal utility districts.

Kathy Blueford Daniels: Champion for Fairness

Kathy Blueford Daniels, a former elected Houston ISD Trustee, won her seat with a remarkable 50.35% of the vote, triumphing over three opponents, including prominent figures like Ramey Isa Ankar, Era N. Ford, and Bill Frasier. Daniels, a northside Houston native, retired postal worker, and professional Realtor, emphasized the significance of her role in reflecting the diverse demographics and property values of Harris County’s 4.7 million residents.

“Serving as the first elected representatives on this board alongside appointed members is a responsibility to fight for fairness for the taxpayers, families, and businesses throughout our county,” Daniels stated, with her husband Joe by her side. She highlighted her unique perspective and extensive experience, which she believes will greatly benefit the board’s mission.

Ericka McCrutcheon: Advocate for the People

Ericka McCrutcheon secured her position with an impressive 65% of the vote in a runoff election against Pelumi Adeleke. With deep roots in Harris County, McCrutcheon, who has previously run for Houston City Council, brings a wealth of experience from her church, construction business, and civic work.

“This is important and personal to me,” McCrutcheon expressed. “My mission is ensuring constituents are listened to and property valuations are fair. A republic by the people and for the people is essential for our county to prosper and our country to prevail.”

A New Era for Harris County

The newly elected board members will play a crucial role in selecting Appraisal Review Board Members who will hear property tax valuation disputes, ensuring a fair process for all property owners. The presence of Texas State Senator Paul Bettencourt and State Rep. Alma Allen at the swearing-in ceremony underscored the significance of this event. Their support was instrumental in the passage of the bill allowing voters to elect CAD board members for the first time in Harris County’s history.

Daniels and McCrutcheon’s inauguration represent a new chapter in the county’s governance, one that prioritizes transparency, fairness, and representation for all its residents. Their commitment to their roles promises to bring positive changes to the property tax appraisal process, reflecting the diverse needs and values of Harris County.

For more info, visit hcad.org

