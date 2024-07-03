Homestead teen shares story of how ex shot, killed mom on her birthday

By Chelsea Jones

HOMESTEAD, Florida (WFOR) — A nine-month teenage relationship turned sour, ending with the death of Eulalia Gonzalez.

The mother of four was shot in the face while standing outside of her home with her one-month-old baby in her arms.

Miami-Dade police say her eldest daughter’s ex-boyfriend is the one who pulled the trigger.

On her 17th birthday, Adelaida Osorio shared the story of her mom’s death with CBS Miami. She said her ex-boyfriend shot her mom because she broke up with him.

“All I did was try to help you to not end your life and in return you take my mom’s life?” she said.

The breakup happened at least two months ago. Osorio says the suspect began threatening to take his own life and then it escalated.

“He said if I can’t be with you then nobody can and then he started threatening my friends,” she said.

Thursday around 7:45 p.m., a gunshot would ring out along Northwest 11th Street in Homestead. Police say the person responsible is a 16-year-old boy, we have not identified because of his age. He is currently being held at juvenile services facing a first-degree murder charge and possession of a firearm by a minor.

“In regards to the young man that did this, I leave it in the hands of God,” said Oswaldo Osorio husband to the victim.

According to police, the suspect used a ride-share service to get to and from Osorio’s home.

“Right now, I feel okay. I’m here with my kids. I have to face forward to take care of them and protect them,” said the grieving husband.

The family is trying to raise money to help with Eulalia’s funeral services.

