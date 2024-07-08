21-year-old charged with OUI for crashing car into home

By Michelle Amponsah

FALMOUTH, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Police say a 21-year-old Falmouth man is facing charges for crashing through the front of a Cape Cod home early Sunday morning.

The charges include operating under the influence of liquor, speeding, negligent operation of a vehicle, and leaving the scene of property damage, according to the Falmouth police. Police did not immediately release the suspect’s name.

The man’s Volkswagen appeared to have driven through a large front yard before colliding with the home on East Falmouth Highway. The vehicle fully entered into the kitchen of the residence.

“With full intrusion into the structure, there was significant damage to the vehicle and home, including an active water leak, electrical hazards, and structural compromise,” the Falmouth Police and Fire Rescue Department wrote in a statement.

Police said that the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The residents of the home and household pets were uninjured.

The Falmouth Fire Department said that the crash left the house uninhabitable and that town inspectional services were working with the owners.

The same residence was previously struck by a motor vehicle in 2021, according to Deputy Fire Chief Scott J. Thrasher. The driver in that crash, also a male in his 20s, had fatal injuries.

The suspect is expected to appear in Falmouth District Court.

