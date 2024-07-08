30-year-old man pulled from sewer pipe

By Gary Brauer

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KSHB) — A 30-year-old man was rescued from a sewer pipe in south Kansas City early Monday morning.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department was called just before 8 a.m. to 9207 Old Sante Fe Road on a confined space rescue.

Fire officials said a man was found unconscious, face down in a pool of 6-8 inches of water inside the sewer pipe.

Crews then entered the drain and evaluated the man, who was found to have no pulse, per KCFD.

A rope was used to extricate the man from the manhole so crews could initiate CPR.

KCFD said the man was transported to an area hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition but “alive and breathing on his own.”

Following the man’s rescue, fire crews sent a hazmat team down to monitor the air quality.

While no toxic substances were found, KCFD said oxygen levels were at 11%. Anything under 19.5% is dangerous, KCFD said.

Investigation of the incident remains ongoing.

