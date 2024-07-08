Deputies find 13 hikers who disappeared where forest fire burned

By Jonathan Ayestas

PLACER COUNTY, California (KCRA) — A group of young backpackers who disappeared within the area where a Placer County forest fire is burning has been found, officials said Monday.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said the 13 backpackers, between the ages of 16 and 20, are all accounted for after a helicopter spotted them. It is unknown if any of them are injured.

The sheriff’s office said a search and rescue crew will drop in and hike with them to the end of a trail at Cacade Lakes.

Ty Conners with the sheriff’s office said deputies on Sunday found four vehicles belonging to the backpackers in the Royal Fire zone.

Conners said they contacted the vehicle owners to learn how many people were in the vehicles.

When they could not get ahold of the group, Conners said officials tried searching Sunday night using aircraft equipped with both night and heat vision.

Conners said the four vehicles were found at the Palisades Creek trailhead, located at the southern border of the burn area. The sheriff’s office said the group intended to go camping on the opposite side of the burn area, but the trailhead was caught in the flames.

The northbound trail ends at Cascade Lakes, so Conners said deputies hoped to intercept the group as they head south from the lakes.

The Royal Fire started Sunday in the Tahoe National Forest west of Soda Springs near Soda Springs Road. Five homes are under an evacuation warning, which means residents are not required to leave but are recommended to do so in case fire conditions become dangerous.

Smoke from the fire was visible from Interstate 80 when it first started. As of Monday, smoke is not as visible, with mostly some haze present. Crews said the fire continues to burn in a remote area that is difficult to access.

As of Monday, the fire has burned 169 acres and has no containment. Containment is not used to measure how much of the fire is out, but it is used to define how much of a perimeter is established around the burn area to prevent flames from spreading.

The Tahoe National Forest said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

