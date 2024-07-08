Police finds newborn dead in car trunk; mother charged with abuse of a corpse

By Curadhan Powell

Click here for updates on this story

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A Louisville woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her newborn.

Louisville Metro Police say 22-year-old Daira Mejia Aguilar is charged with abuse of a corpse.

A little before 8 p.m. on Saturday, police say they were called to the 700 block of Zorn Avenue in the Brownsboro Zorn neighborhood on the report of a baby in a bag.

When they got there, officers found a bag inside an apartment closet with what they said looked like blood and flies in it.

Aguilar was there as well.

Police say she was read her Miranda rights and gave a statement that she had given birth on Tuesday, July 2 and then wrapped the baby in a blanket and placed it in a trash bag in the closet.

Police say Aguilar then told them she placed her newborn baby in the trunk of her car before they got there.

On Sunday, LMPD detectives found the baby wrapped in a blanket in the trunk of her vehicle.

Police said the baby appeared to be a full-term newborn. Its gender was not given.

They say the baby’s condition as to whether it was stillborn, died during birth, or died after birth is still under an ongoing investigation by coroner.

Aguilar is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

She was due to appear in court Monday morning.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.