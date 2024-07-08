Woman arrested after attacking three police officers

By KNXV News Staff

MESA, Arizona (KNXV) — A woman is in custody after she allegedly attacked three Mesa police officers Saturday night.

Mesa police say it all started when they responded to a home burglary call just before 10 p.m. near Extension Road and Broadway Road.

When they got to the residence, they ran into 27-year-old Alaijia James.

Officers asked James if she lived at the home, to which she replied “No.”

As an officer attempted to approach James, she made a fist while clenching her car keys and reportedly started attacking the officer.

That officer had multiple cuts to the face.

Court paperwork shows two more officers arrived as the attack was taking place.

While the three officers attempted to arrest James, she allegedly scratched the second officer in the arm and kicked the third officer in the groin.

James was eventually tased and detained by the officers.

None of the officers needed to be transported to the hospital.

James is facing multiple charges, including three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument, and criminal damage.

