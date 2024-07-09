Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Body cam video shows deputy rushing inside burning home to evacuate residents inside

By
Published 10:59 AM

By Jennifer McRae

Click here for updates on this story

    CENTENNIAL, Colorado (KCNC) — Body cam video shows an Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputy running inside a burning home and the home next door to evacuate the people inside. The fire happened in the 6800 block of South Franklin Street in Centennial on June 5.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office tweeted the body cam video of Deputy Simmons running inside. She was the first to arrive on the scene before South Metro Fire Rescue arrived.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire before it spread to even more homes.

Simmons was treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content