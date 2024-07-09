Skip to Content
Police find pet alligator inside home amid wellness check

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

    DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — On Monday, Police in Detroit were called to a home to complete a wellness check and found a pet alligator.

Police said a man was found dead inside the home on the city’s east side. Also inside was a caged alligator and a German shepherd.

Detroit Animal Care and Control arrived and removed the animals, which appeared to be OK and had been there for weeks.

Police said the alligator was taken to the Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary in Athens, Michigan. The man’s cause of death is currently unknown and will be determined by the medical examiner.

