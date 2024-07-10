Postal worker convicted of stealing checks, gift cards from mail

By Lydia Blackstone

Click here for updates on this story

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, South Carolina (WJCL) — A Beaufort County postal worker faces penalties for stealing mail on Hilton Head Island.

Thylenthia Young has to now pay restitution after a U.S. District Court ruled she stole thousands of dollars from people’s mail.

Young, from Hardeeville, worked as a rural carrier on Hilton Head. During her time there, a district judge said, she embezzled checks and stole gift cards.

By law, Young could have been given jail time but instead she was given five years of probation and heavy fines.

She will now pay restitution, in monthly $250 increments, adding up to nearly $13,000.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.