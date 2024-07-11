Man offering $1,000 for help locating missing guide dog

By KTBS Team

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Shreveport resident Rick Colbert is now offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who helps find his guide dog, Carson, who went missing on the night of July 4.

Colbert, who is blind, said he put Carson in his backyard for a bathroom break, and when he went out to get him, only his golden retriever was there. Carson was missing.

Colbert suspects Carson was spooked by the fireworks. Carson did not have his collar or tags on.

Carson, an eight-year-old blockhead black lab, has been by Colbert’s side for seven years.

Colbert lives at 178 Charles Ave. He’s already posted Carson as missing on numerous Facebook pages, including the Broadmoor neighborhood, lost pets and others.

Colbert is also sharing his phone number and email. You can reach him at 318-470-1891 and/or RICKCOLBERT5611@gmail.com.

