Case gone cold: He never made it to grandma’s house

By Amanda Engel

HARTFORD COUNTY, Maryland (WMAR) — James O. Blakeley went to church with his family on Sunday, April 1, 1990. It would be the last time they saw him alive.

Later that day, he went to work at his job at a service station in Harford County.

The 17-year-old had recently purchased his first car.

Around 8 that evening, he’d called his grandmother, to let her know to expect him after his shift ended at 10 p.m.

Blakeley never made it to his grandparent’s house.

Instead, his partially clothed body would be found by some teenagers the next day, leaning against a log at Otter Point Creek.

The new car he’d been so proud of, was discovered blood-spattered, parked behind an adult bookstore off MD Route 40.

Investigators believe the car was moved there after he was killed.

But they’re still looking for his killer.

If you have information to help detectives solve the murder of James Blakeley, submit an anonymous tip through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP. You can also call the Maryland State Police at 410-838-4101.

