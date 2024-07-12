Garden coming to women’s side of prison will foster peace, inmate says

By Kerri Cronk

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSTU) — A gardening program at the Utah State Prison is so popular it’s expanding. The prison is breaking ground on a garden on the women’s side of the facility.

“It’s an amazing thing,” said Kimberly Bettelyoun, an inmate who will be helping create and tend after the new garden. “It’s something that’s going to bring, I think peace and some therapeutic qualities for everybody.”

“We’re all women who are away from our families,” Kimberly said, “And that nurturing quality in us really wants to be able to, at least for me, to be able to watch something grow again.”

The new community garden next to the Dell housing unit will operate the same way it does for the men.

“Just because we’re here, it doesn’t mean that we have to stop and, and succumb to what is usually in a place like this,” Kimberly explained “We can do better.”

Prison employers explain that each inmate, male or female, must earn the opportunity to work in the garden by exhibiting good behavior.

“This whole thing I think was a blessing from God,” Kimberly said. “I know that sounds crazy to say that prison is a blessing, but it has become a blessing for me. It has shown me that it’s time to focus on me and who I really am and what all that entails.”

The prison held a groundbreaking ceremony this month for the new community garden.

Eventually, the food grown will be used for the culinary arts program and meals for the inmates.

