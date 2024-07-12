Neighbors in Old Louisville concerned about safety after seeing man on roof with gun

By Jamie Mayes

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Neighbors are on edge in Old Louisville after a man was spotted pointing a gun from a rooftop this week.

Video shows the man near the intersection of Oak and Third Street. Shreeta Waldon, the executive director of Kentucky Harm Reduction Coalition, says although she never saw the man fire his gun, she sprang into action.

Waldon says just after 4:20 Wednesday afternoon, she heard shots, called 911, and put her team on lockdown.

“We were fearful because we didn’t know what was going on,” Waldon said. “Let’s say, for instance, that this long weapon, this long gun was a bb gun or some pellet gun. We don’t know as a community what was going on.”

LMPD says they arrived about five minutes after being dispatched but did not see the man on the roof or any evidence of shots fired. Ryan Jones, who works with Waldon, says the entire situation is troubling.

“Knowing that they weren’t able to find the person, it did make me feel a little uneasy even this morning to make me want to come to work,” Jones said.

Waldon says she still has concerns and is questioning her own sense of safety in the community.

LMPD is urging people to be aware of their surroundings and says any information is helpful in any case.

