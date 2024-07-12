Police reveal how a Japanese visitor obtained 2 inert grenades that led to an airport evacuation

By Marisa Yamane

HILO, Hawaii (KITV) — The Japanese visitor arrested at Hilo International Airport after two inert grenades were found in his carry-on bag was released pending further investigation.

That’s according to a Hawaii Police Department spokeswoman, who also told Island News that Akito Fukushima, 41, of Kanazawa, Japan purchased the inert grenades at an Army Navy surplus store on the Big Island.

The airport was temporarily evacuated early Tuesday morning after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents saw what looked like two grenades during a routine X-ray screening of Fukushima’s carry-on luggage.

At 5:45 a.m., police evacuated the terminal and called in the bomb squad.

“And it temporarily inconvenienced the travelers due to the evacuation and securing of the airport,” said Hawaii Police Department Capt. Brian Prudencio.

It turns out that the two grenades were inert or replicas. They look just like the old pineapple grenades, and they still had their sales tags on them.

“TSA reminds everyone that grenades of any type – including replicas – are not allowed in either checked or carry-on luggage. When a traveler brings any type of grenade to the airport, it causes operations to shut down and delays travelers. Please be aware of the contents of your luggage prior to coming to the airport to avoid this type of situation from occurring,” the spokesperson wrote in a statement about this incident.

Police arrested Fukushima on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening.

“Although he did not make any threat or brandish the grenade, it being discovered in a controlled environment through the screening process did cause alarm to TSA employees who discovered it who in turn notified airport police who contacted us for our response,” Prudencio said.

The airport resumed normal operations at 6:50 a.m.

Island News asked police if they took Fukushima back to the airport after he was released from custody so he could fly back home, and a spokesperson said: “Once a person is RPI’d, we do not have control over their movements or actions, so I can not speak as to his whereabouts. However, since he is RPI’d, he is free to travel.”

