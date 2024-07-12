Vacaville officer killed in crash while making a traffic stop, police say

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

VACAVILLE, California (KCRA) — A Vacaville police officer was killed in the line of duty after being hit by a vehicle while making a traffic stop on Thursday morning, police said. The driver was taken into custody, believed to be under the influence of drugs.

Matthew Bowen started working at the department on June 13, 2023 and was previously a police officer in Concord.

“He has served with the highest level of dedication and honor, and his loss is deeply felt by the Department, the City and the community,” the department said in a statement. “He is survived by his wife, two sons, parents and brother.”

The intersection of Leisure Town Road and Orange Drive has been closed while officers investigate, police said. There is no estimated time of reopening for the road. The westbound freeway onramp is also closed near where the crash happened.

California Highway Patrol responded to the crash just before 10:30 a.m.

CHP said the driver of the vehicle that struck Bowen tried to run from the crash scene, but was stopped by bystanders who witnessed the crash.

“They just brought her over with her hands behind her back. And I could see, in her face visually, that she was not there, whether she was heavily intoxicated or just heavily on drugs,” said Trevor Raglan a witness who tried to save officer Bowen.

CHP identified the driver as 24-year-old Serena Rodriguez of Auburn. She was believed to be driving while under the influence of drugs, officials said.

A seriously damaged motorcycle belonging to the police department was visible at the site.

Our crews at the scene also saw a gray sedan with major damage to the front bumper, along with a Vacaville police motorcycle that was torn in half. There is also another vehicle with damage to its rear left wheel and a fourth vehicle involved.

CHP’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT), along with a Fairfield Police Department patrol vehicle are at the scene.

Vacaville police said Bowen was taken to Kaiser Hospital after the crash and was pronounced dead there.

“It is with much gratitude that we thank our neighboring agencies who have poured out a tremendous amount of support during this time. We request that the public respect the family’s privacy as they are faced with this heartbreaking loss,” Vacaville police said.

The city’s police chief issued a statement at 6:30 p.m.

“Today is the day that every chief hopes never comes,” said Vacaville Police Chief Ian Schmutzler. “We lost a tremendous police officer but an even better human being this morning in Matthew Bowen.”

Schmutzler said Bowen was 32 years old, married and had two young sons.

“Matt was a magnetic personality,” Schmutzler said. “Somebody that always had a smile on his face, a positive attitude, loved his family dearly, loved this community and because of that we are all broken-hearted this evening.”

Community members placed flowers outside the police station.

CHP said Rodriguez was taken into custody and booked into Solano County jail on charges of homicide and driving under the influence causing injury or death.

Governor Gavin Newsom released the following statement: “Jennifer and I join the loved ones, friends and colleagues mourning the loss of Officer Matthew Bowen, who was tragically killed while on duty today. We are grateful for the many brave men and women who put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities. Officer Bowen’s service and sacrifice will not be forgotten.”

California State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, released the following statement: “I am terribly saddened to learn of the death of Officer Bowen, who devoted his life to keeping our community safe. I join all North Bay residents in mourning his loss and extend my heartfelt condolences to Officer Bowen’s family and his law enforcement colleagues.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.