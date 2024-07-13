ABCCM to open new 36-bed emergency shelter for homeless women, children

By Neydja Petithomme

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — On July 16, the Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry (ABCCM) will be breaking ground on a new 36-bed emergency homeless shelter at the Transformation Village campus in Asheville.

Rev. Scott Rogers, executive director with ABCCM, says that this shelter has been in the works for roughly 11 years and they are thrilled to reveal their new development to the community.

Rogers added that he has seen growth in the amount of women and children that have shown up at one of the safe haven locations compared to recent years.

“Two winters ago, we averaged about six women in our Code Purple emergency shelter. That number went to 16 last year,” he said. “We’re thrilled that what started as a 25-bedroom emergency shelter is [now] 36. Our goal is to reach what we call ‘functional zero,’ which is that we have enough beds for any homeless women, or a mother with [a] child, to not have to be on the streets at any time.”

ABCCM continues to partner with organizations like Our Voice and Helpmate to foster a haven for women who have gone through difficult times in their lives.

Rita Sneider-Cotter, executive director of Our Voice, says that the need for shelters and beds is growing.

