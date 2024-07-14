Ice Cube’s BIG3 Basketball League Expands with a New Team in Houston

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

July 12, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston, a city renowned for its rich sports culture and passionate fans, is set to welcome an exciting addition to its roster of professional teams. The BIG3 basketball league, founded by Hip-Hop icon Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, is expanding to Houston, bringing its unique brand of 3-on-3 basketball to the Lone Star State.

A Game-Changing Announcement

On July 3, 2024, the BIG3 announced that energy executives Eric Mullins and Milton Carroll had purchased the rights to the third location-based BIG3 franchise, with plans to base the team in Houston. This move aligns with the league’s shift to a more traditional, city-based model, allowing teams to establish deeper connections with local communities and fanbases. Mullins and Carroll will take ownership for the 2025 season, marking a significant milestone in the league’s evolution.

“I am so pleased to be bringing another BIG3 franchise to a state that has been so loyal to the BIG3 for so many years,” said Ice Cube, BIG3 CEO and co-founder. “Eric and Milton have been at the top of their game for their entire careers, and I am confident that the Houston BIG3 team will be no different.”

Leadership with a Vision

Eric Mullins, an alumnus of the 1984 Houston Oilers and the Chairman and CEO of Lime Rock Resources, brings a wealth of experience in sports and business to the table. He has also served on the boards of ConocoPhillips and Valero Energy Corporation and spent fifteen years as a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs.

Milton Carroll, currently the Executive Chairman of the Board of Health Care Service Corporation and former Executive Chairman of CenterPoint Energy, Inc., has a long history of leadership in various energy companies and community organizations. Carroll also holds a minority stake in the Houston Astros.

“Milton and I are thrilled to team up and take ownership of this exciting sports property,” said Mullins. “Not only is the on-the-court product captivating, but the way that Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz conduct their league off the court is something to be admired. They really care about the communities they visit, and I’m honored to bring that dedication to Houston.”

Building a Legacy

The Houston BIG3 team is poised to bring an electrifying sports experience to the city, thanks to the combined expertise and passion of Mullins and Carroll. Their leadership, coupled with the innovative and community-focused approach of the BIG3, promises to create a thriving and successful franchise.

“Eric and I could not be more excited to bring BIG3 basketball to Texas permanently,” said Carroll. “The BIG3 has a rabid fanbase across our state and we could not be more excited to create a home for those fans in Houston next season.”

The BIG3 Experience

Founded on January 11, 2017, the BIG3 has revolutionized professional basketball with its player-centric approach and emphasis on entertainment and innovation. The league is known for its fast-paced action, where every point counts, and features hall-of-famers, icons, and the next best 3-on-3 players.

The BIG3 has also been a pioneer in promoting diversity and opportunity within the sports industry. It was the first professional sports league to implement a mental health policy, favor CBD as a pain management alternative to opioids, enlist female coaches for men’s teams, and appoint a black Commissioner, Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler. A Bright Future

As the BIG3 prepares to enter its seventh season, the addition of a Houston-based team represents a significant step forward. The league has already made stops in cities like Oakland, Tampa, and Baltimore, nearly selling out each venue and reaching millions of fans across various platforms.

To learn more about the BIG3 and stay updated on the latest news and events, visit BIG3.com and follow @thebig3 on X and Instagram. Tickets for the 2024 season are on sale now at: BIG3.com/tickets.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.