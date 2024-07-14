Waterskier dies after crashing into docked boat in Monongahela River

By PATRICK DAMP

WEST BROWNSVILLE, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A man is dead following a waterskiing accident in the Monongahela River this weekend.

According to the Washington County Coroner’s Office, 39-year-old Jarred Feschuk of New Eagle was waterskiing on the Monongahela River near West Brownsville around 10 a.m. when he collided with a docked boat.

First responders took Feschuk to the Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

The cause and manner of his death are pending investigation.

