Photos show cornstalks growing all around Greenfield after tornado carried seed into town

By KCCI staff

    GREENFIELD, Iowa (KCCI) — Cornstalks are growing all across Greenfield after May’s deadly tornado carried seed into town from nearby fields.

This plant is known as volunteer corn, a type of weed that grows usually from leftover grain after a harvest. It can be damaging to other surrounding crops and plants as it competes for nutrients in the soil.

A similar situation occurred in Iowa after the 2020 derecho flattened crops and carried seeds all over the state.

Photos were posted online showing cornstalks popping up around Greenfield.

