‘There will be some inconvenience,’ Mayor Cavalier Johnson RNC briefing Day 1

By Amanda Becker

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Mayor Cavalier Johnson addressed the media Monday morning, July 15 as day one of the RNC gets underway.

With heightened security concerns following the attempted assassination on former president Donald Trump Saturday, Johnson told reporters he’s confident in the work the city has done over the last 18 months with the Secret Service, the FBI and local law enforcement.

Mayor Johnson, a vocal supporter of President Biden, tried to remain neutral while talking about the positives the RNC will have on Milwaukee.

“I have said from the beginning, the RNC is not the end, it’s the beginning,” said Mayor Johnson. “To open the door for Milwaukee to

be a place that is further recognized for businesses to come to, for large events. My whole goal here is to create a virtuous economic cycle for people who live, work and own businesses here in Milwaukee. “I think the RNC will open the door for people across the country really to see Milwaukee as a place to bring that business.

The Secret Service announced Monday morning it would be strengthening its security measures and there have been increased security measures for Mr. Trump’s security detail.

You can also expect some traffic delays throughout the city of Milwaukee. There are a handful of ramps closed as you try to enter downtown and required screenings for the convention have caused backups on day one.

“Yes, there will be some inconvenience for people who are traveling here to downtown Milwaukee,” Mayor Johnson said. “But that is inevitable at an event such as this.”

